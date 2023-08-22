Solution Architect
Aimo Park Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aimo Park Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We have embarked upon a journey where we are rethinking how parking can influence mobility and simplify people's everyday lives. We want to become a vital part of the transition toward smarter cities and more environmentally friendly transports, where parking is no longer a final destination, but part of the journey.
About the job
As a Solution Architect att Aimo you 'll be responsible for developing scalable solutions and products. you 'll also be responsible for the ecosystem architecture within Internal Solutions & Development. You 'll evaluate the business needs and determining how IT can support those needs leveraging software, hardware, or infrastructure.
You 're going to influence and perform overall architecture by providing servant leadership to the business, product owners and development teams, as well as taking the key role in designing and selecting the technologies and services we use.
Key responsibilities also include:
• Lead brainstorming sessions to develop potential solutions for business needs or problems.
• Align business goals and needs with IT services, products, software and infrastructure.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their needs and provide relevant insights.
• Apply industry best practices and design patterns to create a scalable and secure solution that has superior technical performance, meets all business requirements, and adheres to architectural models and guidelines.
• Designing system interfaces; microservice and API design.
About you
This role is a great opportunity for you who have previous experience working as a Solution Architect. We are looking for you who have at least 5 years of software development experience. You need experience from system integration and related platforms. You should also have excellent ability to gather and structure requirements.
In addition you 'll need to have:
• M.Sc in a relevant area (Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar).
• Experience from business intelligence (BI) and data processing.
• Experience with agile working methods.
• Experience with information and data modeling.
• Cloud integration services and API Gateways (AWS).
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
About us
Our company build on over 60 years of experience in the parking industry, but the current Aimo Park was formed in 2019 when Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese trading company ranked Fortune Global 500 for 25 consecutive years, acquired the operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland from the Dutch group Q-Park in order to invest in and position future mobility services.
By rethinking how parking can influence mobility and simplify people's everyday lives - we have embarked upon a journey. We want to become a vital part of the transition toward smarter cities and more environmentally friendly transports, where parking is no longer a final destination, but part of the journey. Aimo Park also has a daughter company for car sharing, Aimo Solutions.
Aimo Park is the leading parking company in the Nordics with around 370.000 parking spots on over 6000 locations, 800 employees, solid financial performance with millions of users and a turnover of 228M Euro. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aimo Park Sweden AB
(org.nr 556553-5548), https://www.aimopark.se/sv-se/ Arbetsplats
Aimo Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Aimo Park Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8049762