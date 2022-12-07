Solution Architect
2022-12-07
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you interested in an opportunity to join our Enterprise Architecture team, with responsibility for HR and Learning?
Tetra Pak Global Information Management sets the information management strategy and standards and works together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to meet Tetra Pak's business strategy by determining the future state enterprise IT architecture and ensuring we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its customers.
Global IM has four main sites: Lund, Chakan, Singapore and Denton, with in total 880 employees. Preferred site for this position is Lund.
What you will do
As a Solution Architect, you will proactively follow industry trends and supplier roadmaps to drive enterprise IT architecture long-term directions and decisions in co-operation with business stakeholders. You must have a holistic view and drive consistent architecture across business processes and manage complexity in the IT solution portfolio. You will engage with key business stakeholders to understand business strategy and innovation plans, to become a trusted advisor.
Ensure project-level solution design is aligned with architecture standards, roadmaps, platforms, and patterns
Ensure that projects are delivered with high quality forward-thinking designs that meet business needs
Collaborate with business stakeholders and Enterprise Architects to set focus / priority
Providing viable E2E solution framework aligned with target architecture for programmes / project / products
Support project teams as Lead Architect in driving Architecture Fit and Architecture Blueprint, working with other Solution and Domain Architects
Support agile teams with guidelines and architectural decisions for development
Contribute to the high-level design (Blueprint) of projects as Solution Architect, translating requirements into solution design for your architecture domain
Define and maintain an architecture roadmap for your functional domain
Apply broad technical experience to cover other technical domains when needed to meet capacity demands.
Your functional domain will be HR and Learning.
We believe you have
We believe that you are a person with lot of energy, autonomy, strong drive for results and an ability to deliver on time and under pressure. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders comes naturally to you. Since you will cooperate with a lot of different stakeholders, we want you to have strong facilitation and communication skills. Tetra Pak is for sure a global company, therefore you are fluent in English, verbally as well as in writing.
To succeed in this position, you will need a clear understanding of IT architecture principles and guidelines. It is also important that you have good understanding of business strategy, vision, and ecosystem.
You have good understanding of the end-to-end processes for HR and have experience in SAP Success Factors and other supporting technologies.
Furthermore, you should have good IT Industry knowledge and the ability to understand current and/or competing vendors or future competitor's strategies and product roadmaps relevant for HR.
You have a university degree in IT or similar.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2022-12-21
To know more about the position contact Ritika Tripathi at +19405941728 or
Marie Backlund at +46 46 36 2187.
Questions about your application contact Valentina Harabagiu at +46 46 36 2369
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
