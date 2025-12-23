Software Engineering Manager
Why join us?
We're on a mission to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. As the world-leader in assistive communication solutions, we empower our customers to express themselves, connect with the world, and live richer lives.
At Tobii Dynavox, you can grow your career within a dynamic, global company that has a clear, impactful purpose - with the flexibility to also do what truly matters to you outside of work. What's more, you'll be part of a work culture where collaboration is the norm and individuality is welcomed.
As a member of our team, you'll have the power to innovate for good. You'll see your ideas in use in new applications, work with the latest technology on leading platforms, and deliver meaningful solutions for our customers.
As a Software Engineering Manager for Web and Installed Applications, you will manage and lead a team of experienced Software Engineers working on products used by professionals who support individuals with learning and communication needs. Your team will focus on modern web applications built on a C#/.NET backend, as well as maintaining legacy cross-platform installed applications.
In this role, you will:
Oversee the design, development, and deployment of web applications using various front-end technologies with a C#/.NET backend.
Lead, mentor, and support a team of Software Engineers through coaching, regular 1:1s, and goal-setting.
Oversee the maintenance and improvement of legacy cross-platform installed applications.
Advocate and foster great software development practices within your team with agile and lean software development principles.
Ensure software solutions delivered by your team are scalable, maintainable, and follow good architecture principles.
Plan and deliver engineering solutions that are secure and reliable for our customers.
Represent engineering in the cross functional set up by having a close and effective collaboration with the product, design, and program counterparts.
What We're Looking For:
We are looking for someone that has:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field
Minimum five years of development experience
Minimum two years of management experience
Significant experience with C#/.NET
Significant experience in modern web development
Ability to contribute to architectural discussions and decisions
Great communication and leadership skills
We would be even more excited if you also have:
Experience working with cross-platform installed applications
Experience in med-tech or user-focused product development
Experience working in cross-functional teams collaborating with Product, Program, Design, Sales, etc.
Experience promoting agile and lean development practices
Apply today!
We believe in empowering individuals - including our own employees - to reach their full potential. So, if you want to change lives while growing your own career, we'd love to hear from you.
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
