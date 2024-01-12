Software Engineer Stockholm
At Axis, we've always been about pushing the boundaries in pursuit of innovating for a smarter, safer world. We do this by developing IP-based products and innovations for security and video surveillance. This spring we will open a new R&D Office in Stockholm. We're looking for experienced Firmware Engineers to help us develop more network tech innovations. Don 't miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to join the new site!
Who is your future team?
We develop products with significant innovation possibilities to meet market demands. The portfolio includes multidirectional cameras, panoramic cameras, modular cameras.
Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. If you are a person that likes to get involved, make a difference, and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will feel at home with us.
What you 'll do as an Experienced Firmware Engineer
You will play an essential role in the development of our new products. You will work together in teams with other dedicated software engineers, from all parts of the embedded Linux stack in our network video products.
The daily work can be anything from being a part of our development projects to analyzing, designing to troubleshooting and solving issues wherever they are, from Linux kernel drivers to applications.
Who are you?
You are curious, have a great passion for technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere.
You also have relevant education in engineering (bachelor's or master's degree level), experience with C and/or C++ programming, Linux system programming, user space, kernel space and device drivers.
What Axis have to offer:
This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in Stockholm. On one hand, having the advantages of being a small and agile site while at the same time being part of an exciting, successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
We want you to enjoy working with us, and we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning coffee every day, Friday cake, company bonus, attractive wellness benefits, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis; our products and solutions, our company culture, and what working at Axis is really like. Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Join us! We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today!
If you have any questions, or would like to know more, reach out to recruiting manager, Patrik Svensson at +46 46 272 3682 Ersättning
