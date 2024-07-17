Software Engineer for Warehouse Development
2024-07-17
Job Description
We are seeking a talented and motivated Software Engineer to join our dynamic and innovative Warehouse Development area. Here, you will have a chance to work on our cutting-edge solutions supporting H&M warehouses across the world, in achieving highest efficiency of operations and shortest delivery times to customers
As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software solutions that meet the needs of our organization. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, develop efficient code, and perform rigorous testing. The ideal candidate has a strong background in software development, a passion for technology, and a drive for continuous learning and improvement.
Responsibilities:
Develop backend of integration to H&M warehouses in .NET/C#
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using best practices and appropriate software design patterns
Deploy developed software into Azure Cloud
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements for software projects.
Perform testing, debugging, and troubleshooting to ensure software meets functional and performance requirements. Participate in code reviews to provide and receive constructive feedback and improve code quality.
Collaborate with team members to identify and resolve technical issues and optimize software performance.
Stay up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends to propose innovative solutions and improvements.
Contribute to the documentation of software designs, technical specifications, and user manuals.
Work effectively in an Agile development environment, participating in sprint planning, estimation, and other team activities.
Qualifications
Between 3 to 6 years of commercial experience in work with .NET/C#
At least 1 year of hands-on experience with Azure cloud, especially with Azure Functions, Azure Service Bus, and Azure Cosmos DB
Prior exposure and knowledge to automated testing
At least basic experience with microservices and understanding of its core principles
Basic experience with relational databases and writing SQL queries
Strong knowledge of SOLID principles and software patterns
Experience in work with Agile methodology
Basic experience with Git
Excellent problem-solving skills.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to the responsible hiring Talent Acquisition Partner, Marta Wieczorek, Marta.wieczorek@hm.com
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence, all diversity dimensions are considered in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8803804