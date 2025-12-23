Software Engineer BE
Juni who? At Juni, we're busy building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally. How & why we do it We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Your role at a glance You'll tackle complex challenges and develop clean, scalable solutions. We're looking for someone who's genuinely passionate about designing and implementing elegant and high-quality software. Staying up to date with your development ecosystem, you'll make sound choices on tools and libraries for each project. You'll contribute across the entire product stack and collaborate to maintain codebase integrity. Ideally, you have experience with technical challenges related to bank transfers and card payments, or you're motivated to work in a high-stakes, regulated environment. Most importantly, you consistently connect your work to the broader goals of the business.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you'll:
Write scalable, robust, testable, efficient, and easily maintainable code using Golang
Translating software requirements into stable, working, high-performance software
Participate in architectural and design decisions, creating and reviewing proposals and polishing them through team collaboration
Work on key projects related to the kyb and customer domain: kyb flows, notifications, pricing, cashback, credit assessments and obligations, funding providers, risk scoring, fincrime management, customer profile, etc.
Participate in product monitoring, incident management, on-call support and customer support.
Tooling
Slack
G-suite
Golang
AWS SQS, Kinesis, DynamoDB, Lambda.
PostgreSQL
Kafka
Datadog
Gitlab
Kubernetes
Terraform
Qualifications
What we need to see
Extensive Experience: A few-years experience in software engineering, with a sustained growth and a hunger to grow into a senior level.
Technical Expertise: Good understanding and hands-on experience with backend.
Problem-Solving Skills: Good analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a focus on finding efficient and effective solutions to complex technical challenges.
Development Standards: Up-to-date knowledge of development standards, methodologies, and best practices, including Agile and DevOps.
Security Practices: Good understanding of security best practices to ensure the integrity and safety of applications.
Code Quality: Experience with code reviews, testing, and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines to maintain high code quality.
Collaboration: Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively within a team and across departments.
Ownership and Accountability: A willingness to take ownership of tasks and projects, ensuring timely and high-quality delivery.
Adaptability: Comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and adapting to changing priorities and requirements.
Stellar communication skills in English.
What we'd love to see
Experience with kyb flows, billing systems, especially Lago, credit.
Experience in a regulated environment and how this impacts engineering decisions. Ideally in bank transfers or cards domains.
Experience in fast-paced startups.
Production experience with Golang.
Your people Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services.
Your benefits
We're freedom-first. Transparent. Caring. Empowering. So our benefits are too.
We work hybrid. We'll see you in one of our offices in Stockholm or Gothenburg at least two days per week.
Swap 2D for 3D. Meet all Junis IRL at the company onsite each year.
Diversity is at our core. We're part Swedish. Part Canadian. Part French. Part Indian. Part Italian. Part British. Part Portuguese. You get the idea.
Great players can stay great players. Progress your career whether you choose to manage people or not.
RSU (Restricted Stock Units). We can't promise you'll make a fortune. But we'll give it our very best shot.
Vacation days. 30 days.
Private Health insurance. You know. Just in case
Beautiful offices in central Gothenburg and Stockholm, front row sea view!
Additional information
Please note that we are unable to sponsor work visas at this time. Therefore, having a valid work permit for Sweden is a requirement for this role.
