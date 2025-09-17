Software Engineer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Software Engineer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
As a software engineer within release team, you will be responsible for releasing software and promoting day-to-day deliveries upwards in the stream making sure our deliveries are quality assured, verified and documented. To manage this successfully you need to be working cross-functionally with your team-colleagues and other teams.
Who are you?
We want to work with you who have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are communicative, collaborative, and comfortable with working within a challenging environment. You enjoy being part of a team where you take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
Requirements
• University degree
• Fluent in spoken and written English
• Proven ability in coordinating, release planning, collaborating on multiple streams of work and cross-team collaboration documenting & reviewing.
• Experience working in CI&CD and with tool such as Gerrit, Jenkins to support build, integration, and deployment pipelines.
• Knowledge of build systems such as Make, Bazel.
• Meritorious: Knowledge of the BSW configuration (Autosar), Knowledge of Artifactory and Conan packaging.
• Being a networker with great communication skills
• You are result-oriented, with a high level of engagement and a strong enthusiasm
• You have been working successfully in an agile or lean environment
• Your "think-outside-of-the-box-attitude" is valued by your co-workers
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
