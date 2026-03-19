Software Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a SWDL Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The role:
This role is Part of the Fleet Operations team, supporting test vehicles and test activities.
Key Responsibilities
Responsible for preparing, maintaining, and updating test vehicles used by development and test teams.
Manage software updates and configurations on vehicles.
Verify that vehicles are correctly configured and calibrated for testing.
Support testers and engineers by ensuring vehicles are up to date and assisting in troubleshooting unexpected behaviour.
Troubleshoot issues related to vehicle software, configurations, and overall test readiness.
Coordinate with multiple stakeholders (testers, developers, and other support teams) to resolve issues efficiently.
Maintain documentation and handover material related to vehicle setup, configurations, and recurring procedures.
Knowledge/skills:
Hands-on experience with vehicle software downloads and updates, e.g. using tools such as DSA (and similar tools, e.g. Parallel Diag).
Basic working knowledge of UDS diagnostics, including:
reading and clearing DTCs
understanding diagnostic sessions
basic interaction with DIDs.
General experience working with vehicles or complex embedded systems, with an understanding that multiple ECUs must work together as an integrated system.
Experience troubleshooting issues related to vehicle software, configurations, and test readiness.
Ability to perform systematic fault tracing in integrated setups, identifying whether issues are related to software, configuration, or system interactions.
Experience with more advanced or scriptable tooling (e.g. OSB, LINK, or similar backend-oriented tools) is a plus, but not required.
Comfortable following technical procedures and validating outcomes step by step.
Detail-oriented, particularly when working with vehicle configurations and software versions.
Clear communication skills, especially when coordinating with testers, developers, and other support teams.
Valid B driving licence (B-körkort) is required.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects, you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Emelie.Mansson@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SWDL Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9808665