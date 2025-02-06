Software Engineer
2025-02-06
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What you will do
As an Infotainment Software Developer, you will be a part of an agile team, working closely with other software engineers, testers, and architects. You will collaborate with UX, Designers and other stakeholders to define a coherent end-to-end solution. As part of R&D organization you will have the opportunity to actively contribute for generating innovative ideas and solutions. Additionally, the position is located at our office in Lindholmen in Gothenburg.
What you will bring
In general, we are looking for Mid- Senior Embedded Software Engineer with Android, C++ and Python as their main language as well us an understanding of system architecture.
To be successful in this role, your experience must include:
* Embedded Software Development of complex software products using C++ and Python.
* Embedded OS or Linux experience.
* Development within android platform
* Working experience in a CI environment.
* Development, improvement, test and maintenance of the new hardware platform.
* Coordinate and communicate with the CI teams to enable the new hardware support quickly and smoothly.
We'd also prefer if you have:
* A Driver's license (B-level) will also be ideal.
* Experience from Automotive Infotainment domain
* Test automation experience using Pytest
* Previous working experience with android uplift
University degree in Electrical or Electronic or similar.
