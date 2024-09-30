Software Engineer
2024-09-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll bring
In general, we are looking for Senior Embedded Software Engineers with C, C++, Python as their main language and an understanding of system architecture.
To be successful in this role, your experience likely includes:
* Embedded Software Development of complex software products using C++, C or Python
* Embedded OS or Linux / QNX
* Test automation experience is good to have, Pytest, Good to have knowledge of Android testing frameworks.
* Working in a CI environment
* Experience in Android Automotive Platform is must.
* Experience from Automotive Infotainment.
We also see that you have:
* Fluency in spoken and written English
* University degree in Electrical or Electronic or similar.
* A Driver's license (B-level) will also be ideal.
