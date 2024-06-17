Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
CI Developer - Connected Experience - 95520
At Research and Development within Product and Quality, you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Product and Quality is the place for you to prosper.
Infotainment is one of the fastest growing areas within automotive today. Competition is not only limited to traditional automotive competitors. Innovative and fast moving companies like Apple and our collaboration partner Google has a strong influence on competition. Volvo Cars successfully launches cutting-edge driver interaction and infotainment solutions, and is committed to continuous success.
The CI teams are responsible for providing the infrastructure needed to enable a continuous flow of high quality embedded systems. This means development of our test automation framework, tools and alignment and development of the continuous integration (CI) for the solutions developed within Connected Experience. This includes among others head unit, displays, audio and connectivity.
Contact persons
Niclas Hamp, +46 761 25 10 20, Manager, niclas.hamp@volvocars.com
As a CI developer in one of our teams, you are part of an agile, cross-functional team. You are engaged in planning, daily stand-up, retrospective and sprint reviews. Together with your team, you are constantly striving to improve our products and our ways of working.
Our teams collaborate closely with our customers to identify and evaluate features, break down and implements them for continuous deployment. Typically, we use Python for feature development. For revision handling, we use Git.
Required qualifications
* Minimum a B.Sc. in Computer Science or equivalent
* 5 years of software- and/or CI development
* Experienced python developer
* Experience with docker
* Experience with linux
* Experience with Jenkins
* Fluent in English (written and spoken)
* Experience of agile methodologies and concepts like Kanban and Scrum
Meritorious qualifications
* Experience of Kubernetes
* Experience of Azure
* Experience of test automation
* Experience with monitoring tools (ELK, Kibana, Grafana)
* Experience with Ansible
* Swedish
Personal qualities
* Analytical
* Communicative
* Cooperative
* Engaged Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71708-42602748". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Neha Mehta 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8752906