Software Engineer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an opportunity to be part of Crypto and Key Management team to protect the transactions, secure the infrastructure and make a difference?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a large and complex finance infrastructure.
• Co-operate closely with team members in managing and maintaining solutions for customer security.
• Maintain excellent quality of service in the area.
• Be part of our Agile journey, using DevSecOps practices to enable faster value delivery, optimization of security processes protecting customer transactions.
• Protect our Cloud journey using its security solutions to deliver value based on Product area roadmap.
• Be an important success factor for the bank and for your career.
What is needed in this role:
This role requires a wide variety of strengths and capabilities, including:
• Bachelor's or Master degree in IT or a related field, and/or proven experience regarding the following services
• Expertise in application, data and infrastructure architecture disciplines.
• Provide input to architectural roadmaps and improved standards and guidelines.
• Knowledge of industry wide technology trends and best practices.
• Experience engineering and/or operating enterprise cryptographic solutions including HSMs and other key management platforms
• Knowledge and experience of network and system security solutions, concepts, and technologies.
• Experience with distributed platforms such as Linux. Windows server is a plus.
• 5+ years of experience with HSMs, ex. payShield, nShield, IBM TKE, atalla HSM.
• Experience in implementation, Installation and configuration of HSM.
• Knowledge and readiness to participate in and coordinate problem investigations related to services maintained and developed by the CFT.
• Problem management.
• Continuously update existing, mandatory documentation for the services.
• Resolve incidents, bugs and deficiencies
• Develop and support Crypto and Key Management infrastructure used across Swedbank group.
• Maintain Crypto and Key management processes and meet compliance requirements.
• Ability to work in large, collaborative teams to achieve organizational goals, and passionate about building an innovative culture.
• Team-oriented, good communication skills (and willingness to share knowledge.
• Fluent in English, write and speak.
• Strong ethics, moral and integrity.
• Strong motivation and encouragement to be part of our development in the customer journey.
• Be a true team player, eager to solve challenges and share knowledge with your team.
• Self-structured/ Organized person.
• Proactively give feedback on the services and deliveries. In Swedbank we believe in feedback culture.
• What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Preferred experience in one or more of the following:
• Working within an agile development methodology (Kanban, Scrum, etc)
• Understanding of cryptography, key management.
• Mainframe skills are beneficial.
• Experience utilizing and deploying encryption technologies such as, PGP, PKI, and HSM
What we offer when you join us:
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your wellbeing by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee you will be part of the share delivery program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and team-work - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
My aim is to build the best team making use of Agile methodologies.
For that, I believe in developing people and encourage employees to reach their full potential.
You will work closely together with highly skilled, ambitious and experienced colleagues who will help and push you to the next level. You will be part of a positive, innovative and target oriented agile team. As group we are open, simple and caring and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. We challenge obstacles together and we succeed or fail as a team.
As a manager I am positive, committed and believe in a coaching leadership. I enjoy seeing people develop and reach their individual goals. I work for an open and positive climate where everyone is involved and contributes to the team's development. I expect my team colleagues to take responsibility, have a positive attitude and live up to our values and that we together move our business forward.
Be part of international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging missions, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
Pss. Does this sound something for you? If yes, try investing a few minutes to share why in a cover letter. It would mean a lot to me!". Rasha Hana , your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 29.12.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Rasha Hana (+46 8 5859 45 35)
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, (+46 40 24 25 08)
Finansförbundet: Jonas Nyström, (+46 8 585 946 52)
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Rasha Hana rasha.hana@swedbank.se 0046 8 759 45 35 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8316212