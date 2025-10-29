Software Engineer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced COBOL developer in a Mainframe environment, looking for new challenges within the interesting and society critical Card Payments Area? If yes, you are perhaps the missing piece in our team!
In Card Processing you have the opportunity to: Work in the Card Processing unit responsible for the systems and processes related to the card authorization, fraud monitoring & prevention and clearing & settlement for Card Issuing and Acquiring in the Nordics and the Baltics countries.
As a Software Engineer, you will work in a team with extensive knowledge and experience of the BIMS system that manages the card issuing and acquiring clearing & settlement. BIMS is a CC1 system that manage a high number of transactions. You will be part of a team responsible for development and maintenance of the BIMs systems.
This role means that you will work with analysis, maintenance, development, test and deployment in Cobol on Mainframe.
In this role we expect you to be a self-leader.
Card Processing is constantly under transformation due to the card scheme updates and PCI DSS requirements. Therefore, it is important for us to add one more Software Engineer to be part of our team.
You will have a lot of fun working in our strong and caring team, with both senior and junior team members. We support each other and the important business area that we work in!
What is needed in this role: Several years of experience from working with development and maintenance in Mainframe.
Worked as a senior Cobol-developer and have experience from working with Changeman, DB2, SQL, and JCL & OPC program.
Worked with requirements, analysis, design and complex programming and test.
IT software architecture experience and system integration is good to have.
Worked with IT support and ITIL tools and processer - Incident, Problem and Change.
Agile way of working and preferably according to SAFe.
Experience from working in the Card Payment Area is an advantage.
A strong team player attitude.
Strong Self-leadership skills.
Driven and curious with a learning mindset.
You speak & write both in Swedish and English.
Relevant University degrees or equivalent work experience.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and......professional colleagues, who work together to deliver great solutions and functionality to ensure and contribute to Swedbank's position in the card industry." Linn Hjortsberg your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.11.2025. Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Linn Hjortsberg
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Linn Hjortsberg linn.hjortsberg@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9579624