Software Engineer
2023-08-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What will you do?
You will be a key developer and driver within our System Analysis team, with the potential of becoming a team lead/architect. The team consists of senior developers with both specialist and generalist competence. The team is diving into areas and system-wide issues, which other parts of the organization have a hard time solving. The team is working in various domains, including performance optimization, traceability and visualization, and the creation of a crash dump analysis pipeline. The team makes great contributions and aims to elevate the well-being and performance of our platform.
Our department (in Lund) at large is working with many different areas from car feature development, SW architectural design, SW build tools & CI pipelines, and system analyses. The teams are working in an agile way, with great independence, ownership, and trust. We have a warm and relaxed atmosphere where you will be an important contributor to the team. Our software will run on emulators as well as hardware rigs and finally the car itself. You will build the next generation of Volvo cars.
Interest and application
We are curious about what you think about the future, both yours and ours. We would be happy to meet in person, to give you the possibility to learn more about your future colleagues, manager, and culture at Volvo Cars.
We are looking forward to welcoming you to our teams and our joint future journey together.
To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
As we use our own channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
Who you are
You are a senior developer or architect with at least 5+ years of experience in embedded software development and you have an MSc or BSc in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent You have a curious approach to new challenges and you dig into technical details as well as understand the bigger picture. You enjoy great teamwork and are proactive, creative, and willing to share your experience and knowledge. You are entrepreneurial and have the capacity to drive issues in cooperation with our stakeholders. You can also navigate your way through ambiguous and undefined problems.
Requirements
• Senior developer with proficiency in C++ and/or C, and Python.
• Experience with various projects and/or companies in embedded systems
• Deep understanding of the embedded system
• Linux environment
Nice to have:
• Worked as Technical Lead or hands-on Software Architect
• Database experience, Grafana or other visualization tools
• Jenkins and/or Zuul experience
• Continuous Integration
