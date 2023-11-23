Software Engineer - Test Enablement
2023-11-23
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are currently in the process of recruiting Software Engineers to be part of our Test Enablement team. In this role, you will play an instrumental part in enhancing our organization's test agility by providing necessary capabilities and support.
As a key player within the Developer Experience unit, your duties will encompass test advisory services, managing test automation frameworks, overseeing test management platforms, and handling test data management. Your contributions will essentially empower our Product Teams to execute efficient delivery of high-quality products.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Enabling seamless test automation, efficient test management, and reliable test data management across our product teams.
Onboarding product teams onto the Postman Enterprise platform, jumpstart test automation efforts, and drive test automation together with platform engineering (development, implementation, and improvement of the technical infrastructure, tools, and frameworks used).
Providing high availability, tech-agnostic support, and business value-driven services to other teams within the organization.
Improving developer experience with tools like Postman Enterprise and offer technical support and maintenance for various platforms.
Exploring opportunities to improve and contribute to cross-team and organizational enhancements.
Qualifications
Strong programming skills in languages like Java, Python, or TypeScript
Experience with test automation frameworks and tools such as Playwright, Specflow or Robot Framework
Experience with Kubernetes and containerized environments
Experience in developing GitHub custom actions using TypeScript/JavaScript
Knowledge of API testing using tools such as Postman Enterprise
Proficiency in creating and executing automated test scripts
Knowledge of continuous integration and delivery (Azure CI/CD, GitHub Actions) pipelines and their integration with test automation frameworks
Understanding of software testing principles and methodologies such as TDD and BDD
Familiarity with version control systems like Git
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose issues and propose effective solutions
Ability to drive test automation improvement initiatives and influence others to prioritize automation considerations
Strong project management skills to manage multiple automation testing projects simultaneously
It's good if you have familiarity with Grafana, Splunk, and Power BI for reporting and integration purposes, as well as Infrastructure as Code frameworks like Terraform and cloud platforms like Google Cloud or Azure.
Additional Information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to receiving your application!
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
