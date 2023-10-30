Software Engineer - Summer Internship 2024
2023-10-30
Software Engineer - Summer Internship 2024
As a Software Engineer Intern, you will get the opportunity to code on a real project, participating in all phases of the software life-cycle. You will join one of our software engineering team s and gain valuable, practical hands-on experience working in a fast-paced, highly collaborative, and creative work environment. You will get the opportunity to learn about our code and our products - we are experts in highly available distributed systems that handle 100's of millions of transactions per day. We take pride in hostin g coding interns and you will be well supported.
What you will bring:
Studying a program within Computing Science, Engineering Physics, Interaction and Design or similar, graduating 2025.
A love for programming, the primary language used is Java.
An ability to engage and collaborate with your team and other stakeholders.
A will to contribute to our Nasdaq culture and values.
It would be great if you have:
Relevant work experience alongside your studies
Curiosity and interest in capital markets and/or financial technology
What Nasdaq offers:
A collaborative, fun, and dynamic work environment
Hands-on experience working on a complex project during the summer
An opportunity to connect with Nasdaq teams and employees
You will be a part of, network, and learn from a global internship community
This role is located at our modern Umeå office right in the city center at Utopia, which makes it close to all kinds of restaurants and gym. At this location, over 100 employees across different teams work together building and developing Nasdaq's core tech. The position is on-site in Umeå, therefore candidates from Umeå are prioritized in the process. All of our Intern roles are paid.
About our Internship Program
Nasdaq's Internship Program provides outstanding opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience during a 10-week summer internship (2024). We believe in learning by doing, that's why our Interns work on real-world projects and tasks that impact our business, together with Nasdaq employees and senior colleagues worldwide. Nasdaq will invest in your development, introducing you to senior leaders, offering you a mentor, and participating in professional development activities. You will acquire new skills and experiences that you can share with other interns across our Global intern community. We strive for a diverse and fun workplace, where all of us feel like our work makes a difference.
Check out our "Nasdaq Internship Program" page to learn more about our program and our previous intern's experiences.
About the process
Our recruitment process is continuous, so please submit your resume and grades in English as soon as possible. The final application date is 19th Nov, and we hope to extend offers in December.
Interviews will be hosted by 2-3 Nasdaq employees and be conducted on-site if possible. If the role has technical demands, you may be asked to participate in a digital coding assignment prior to the interview.
If you have any questions regarding the Internship program, please contact Sanna Hedlund, Campus Lead EMEA, sanna.hedlund@nasdaq.com
About Nasdaq
You may think of Nasdaq as just a stock exchange but think again. With more than 6,000 associates in 39 offices around the world, we're a global technology company that serves customers in more than 50 countries. Since 1971, when Nasdaq built the world's first electronic exchange, our innovations have revolutionized the global capital markets and changed how businesses operate. We are committed to our employees' career growth and offer unparalleled support as you work with others to create equitable opportunities and prosperity worldwide.
At Nasdaq, we work hard to make sure everyone here is successful together. Diversity is at the core of what we do, and we deliberately seek out people who bring unique backgrounds, skills, and perspectives to our culture.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
