Software Engineer - Platform Applications
2023-07-03
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are looking for a talented and driven Software Engineer to join our Platform Applications team. As a member of the Platform Engineering Area and the Developer Experience Unit, you will play a crucial role in our company's transformation by accelerating the developer journey from start to production-ready services. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Develop, maintain, and improve tools used in the development process, which might include version control systems (like GitHub), integrated development environments (IDEs), automated build tools, testing frameworks, and deployment tools.
Use CI/CD pipelines to automate processes and tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, GitHub Actions, or Azure DevOps
Contribute to the continuous improvement of the developer experience by identifying pain points, streamlining processes, and implementing innovative solutions.
Ensure that development and testing environments are stable, reliable and accurately reflect the production environment.
Manage and provision infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, ARM.
Optimize the development process by reducing build times, improving automated testing and ensuring deployments are fast and reliable.
Ensure that the tools and processes used in development are secure and comply with relevant regulations or standards. This can include managing access controls, ensuring secure coding practices, and performing security testing.
Diagnose and fix issues arising in the development process.
Stay up to date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies, and propose their adoption to enhance our platform and services.
Collaborate closely with other software engineers, architects, and stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
Qualifications
Previous experience working with Kubernetes is a must
Strong proficiency in containerization technology (Docker)
Solid experience with version control system (Git) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines
Strong proficiency in infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform, ARM)
Proficiency in Linux
Experience with GitOps nice to have
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and analytically.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.
Proactive mindset, self-motivated, and eager to learn and stay updated with the latest technologies and industry trends.
Additional Information
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations.
At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 31st of July.
