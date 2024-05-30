Software Engineer - C++ Development
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
What we offer
Exciting roll as Embedded Software Developer developing software in C/C++ for active chassis functions. We are now looking for a Software Developer to strengthen our team. The Suspension Software and Function teams are cross functional teams working with the full software stack development, developing control algorithms for our functions and all tool chains needed for our development to achieve the best active chassis functions for our vehicles.
What you will do
Working in our in-house software team that develops software for Suspension system in both Suspension ECU and Central ECU of the vehicle.
You will work closely with other developers, test engineers, system engineers, safety engineers and may take cross-function tasks depends on the need of the project.
Your main responsibility is to develop application software in C++ and middleware in C.
Competence profile:
• At least 5 years experience in C++ (11 or 14) and/or C(90 or 99)
• At least 5 years experience in real time embedded system development
• Having experience in Automotive industry
• Having experience working with Autosar
• Having knowledge of Automotive communication protocol: Can, Automotive Ethernet
• Having knowledge of UDS(Unified Diagnostic Service)
• Have experience working with Vector tool: CANOE, CANalyzer, VTEST
• Have knowledge on low level protocol firmware development: SPI, UART, PWM, DIO, PSI5
• HIL systems and real-time simulation
• Having knowledge of System Safety Implementation compliant with ISO26262
• Familiarity with cyber security standards in Automotive
• Ability to work in multi-cultural environment
• Good at initiating communication when needed
Nice to have:
• If you can share with us side projects, or open source software that you have contributed to.
• Suspension knowledge
• Having experience working with Agile software development method
Do you fit the profile?
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe that you are a motivated and self-driven software developer that would like to take initiative to improve our product. You embrace teamwork, collaboration and are eager to learn and develop new competences. Experience from working in the automotive industry especially in the vehicle dynamics arena is a clear advantage to succeed in this role.
How To Learn More and Apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Welcome with your application by submitting your CV and targeted cover letter no later than 14th June 2024
