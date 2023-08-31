Software Engineer - Agile WoW Tools
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Are you ready to become an advocate of the Atlassian platform by working with an Atlassian platinum customer, having more than 5,000 users across the world? Do you love working in a team where everyone's opinion counts, and you can be part of setting the agenda? Is a good laugh and psychological safety just as important as technical challenges to you? Congratulations, you just found the job you've always been looking for!
We're keeping the door open and the coffee warm for an experienced software engineer with an interest in app development, automation, data analysis and visualisation. You will get to bring out your engineering toolbox to develop and maintain our Atlassian cloud platform, as well as creating solutions that help our users get the most out of it.
You will be a part of an exciting, fast-paced environment at H&M Group Functions where you will have the opportunity to develop your engineering and product development skills. Our organisation values continuous improvement, and you will play a key role in identifying new opportunities and solutions, and creating value for our users.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
Developing new apps, automations and visualisations that minimize manual work, create transparency and aid data driven decision-making
Guiding users to realise the full potential of the platform and helping them resolve impediments
Continuously monitor and evaluate the usage of the platform and identifying areas for improvement
Staying updated with the latest Atlassian products, features, and practices
Qualifications
Solid background as a software engineer, preferably in JavaScript and Node.js
Experience from working with relational databases and SQL
Team player with a passion for collaboration, but with the ability to work independently when needed
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication skills and the will to exceed our user's expectations
Extra credit if you have any of these skills:
Proficiency in usage and administration of Atlassian products such as: Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Align, Atlassian Access, Atlassian Analytics, Atlassian Forge
ServiceNow and ITSM
SDLC
Azure AD
GitHub
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right, please send your resume (no need for a cover letter) as soon as possible.
)
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
