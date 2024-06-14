Software Developer at LexEnergy
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about revolutionizing electrification? Do you thrive on driving innovation and developing sustainable solutions? Then we are looking for you!
LexEnergy is a rapidly growing startup setting new standards in charging infrastructure. Focusing on groundbreaking technology, LexEnergy provides sustainable energy solutions aligned with the increasing demand for green energy and mobility. With the patented LexHub solution, the company, in collaboration with charging operators, retail, and real estate companies, enables fast charging in urban environments while supporting and stabilizing the power grid with stabilizing services. LexEnergy's technology delivers reliable charging without straining the existing power grid infrastructure.
Learn more about LexEnergy on their website: www.lexenergy.se
LexEnergy is growing and is now seeking a Software Developer who is passionate about driving innovation and developing sustainable energy solutions! As a Software Developer, you will be part of their development team and collaborate with other software developers, electronics engineers, and designers. You will work broadly across the entire product lifecycle, from the concept phase to the final product, and on further development after product launch.
Main Responsibilities:
• Development close to electronic hardware
• Configuration
• Implementation of complete systems
• Design and maintenance of cloud infrastructure and communication systems for electrical components
• Setup of internal and external user interfaces
• Development and maintenance of tools to manage existing/new product architectures
• Development of control systems and associated test automation systems
• Programming primarily in Python
This is a direct recruitment, which means StudentConsulting handles the recruitment process, and you will be employed by LexEnergy. The position is full-time and planned to start immediately or as agreed.Publiceringsdatum2024-06-14Profil
We are looking for someone who:
• Holds a Master's degree in Mechatronics, IT, or a similar field
• Has some years of experience in similar tasks
• Has a fundamental understanding of power electronics/electronics
• Has knowledge of cloud structure and cloud solutions
• Has experience with an object-oriented programming language
• Is proficient in English, both spoken and written, and can communicate in Swedish
• Holds a B driver's license
It is advantageous if you:
• Have experience in Python
• Have worked with test automation
• Have experience designing databases
• Have an interest in the energy market, electronics, energy solutions, and the power grid
• Have experience with hardware-near bus communication, preferably Modbus TCP
• Have experience with web development such as HTML, JavaScript, or CSS
We place great emphasis on your personal qualities! We are looking for someone who thrives in a dynamic and rapidly growing environment. You show a strong willingness to continuously acquire new knowledge and are a problem solver to the core. You tackle challenges head-on and can take ownership of your tasks. Initiative is one of your standout traits, as well as a strong communicative ability and the skill to build relationships both internally and externally.
Does the above description fit you? Apply today, as selection and interviews are ongoing! The position may be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to hearing from you!Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt över 20 000 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449) Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Alexandra Kaleta goteborg.professional@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
8750690