Software Developer
2025-11-14
READY TO BUILD WHAT'S NEXT?
Join us as a Software Developer at Centiro. Curious? Creative? Ready to build the technology that moves the world? At Centiro, Software Developers are at the heart of it - turning ideas into scalable solutions that power global commerce and the brands you know, love and can't live without. You'll work where innovation meets real-world impact. Where cloud-native engineering, modern architectures and global-scale systems come together. Shape the future of supply chain tech - one line of code, one solution and one breakthrough at a time.
The impact you'll make
As a Software Developer at Centiro, you will help build the next generation of our Supply Chain Network Cloud - a central force in the world of digital trade, logistics and e-commerce.
Your everyday work spans new development, enhancements and continuous innovation across our product environment: web development, backend services, web services and more. You will work closely with Application Specialists and fellow Developers, collaborating across borders to deliver solutions used by customers worldwide.
Our teams consist of individuals with varied skills who solves the complete assignment, from analysis, design and development to test and commissioning. You'll build solutions together in a Microsoft environment, implementing them in code that scales, performs and stands the test of time.
And the role? It's as broad and exciting as you want it to be. Backend, frontend or full stack. Customer-facing work, R&D or project-specific initiatives. You shape your path. You set the direction. At Centiro, the opportunities are endless.
Our architecture gives you the direction and your creativity brings the innovation. We give you the space and you make the impact.
The work you'll do
Develop, enhance and scale products that power global brands.
Build solutions that meet high standards for quality, accessibility and performance.
Turn requirements into clean, robust and maintainable code.
Work across the full development cycle - design, code, test and deploy.
Contribute to architecture and solution design in a Microsoft environment.
Build and containerize cloud-native apps in Azure and GCP using modern CI/CD.
Thrive in an autonomous, self-led team where decisions happen close to the action.
Your vibe You are driven by curiosity, craftsmanship and a desire to build things that matter. You love solving complex problems, exploring new tech and turning ideas into reliable, scalable solutions.
You thrive in a collaborative environment where experimentation is encouraged, ownership is shared and learning never stops. You are a team player who understands the importance of cooperation and helping each other. You're not afraid to challenge old patterns, rethink solutions or push boundaries. You see opportunities everywhere and you seize them.
A true team player who values collaboration over prestige.
Confident working independently in a self-led environment.
Naturally curious, proactive and eager to learn.
Someone who sees continuous improvement as a mindset, not a task.
Comfortable communicating with clarity across teams and stakeholders.
Excited about technology, cloud engineering and building modern digital products.
An experienced or newly graduated developer - the right fit matters more than years of experience.
Competences and skills
You build scalable, modern solutions and feel at home in the Microsoft stack - especially C#, .NET and Angular - supported by today's engineering toolbox.
You are comfortable working with:
Modern cloud platforms like Azure and GCP
Containers & Kubernetes
Cloud-native engineering practices
CI/CD automation
Clean architecture and distributed systems
You're also interested in, or already using AI-assisted development tools to accelerate delivery, increase quality and elevate creativity. Whether you're exploring or fully onboard, you view AI as a powerful partner in your workflow.
Join Centiro - where tech meets life-life balance
Join a successful and growing tech company shaping the digital backbone behind the brands you know, love and can't live without. At Centiro you will work with purpose, building products and services that power the future of supply chain and digital commerce. You will thrive in a culture that values autonomous teams, experimentation and constant learning. Collaborate with passionate, sharp and future-focused colleagues. Enjoy the flexibility and speed of an agile organization with short decision paths.
So. Don't linger, procrastinate or let anything hold you back. Apply now
Centiro is an award-winning Swedish tech company with more than 650 employees, founded in 1998. Our solutions power digital commerce and logistics in 175+ countries, enabling marquee brands and finer supply chains worldwide. With a human-centric strategy and a long-standing commitment to innovation, Centiro has ranked in the top 10 as a Great Place to Work in Sweden for 15 consecutive years. Offices in Sweden, India, US, Canada, Spain and the UK. Read more at centiro.com Ersättning
