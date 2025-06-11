Software Developer
2025-06-11
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
At Radio Products Sweden, we lead the Radio Network R&D industry with our innovative and excellent solutions. Our agile approach allows us to develop and maintain top-tier Radio products. Our vibrant workplace in Kista, Stockholm, fosters continuous learning and creativity, impacting the world. IV&C handles Radio System Integration, Verification and Certification. We seek a talented ReqMate Software Developer for Test Environment 2 within IVC to support Ericsson's success. This team develops, supports, and maintains test automation systems and tools for Environmental, Emission, and Performance verification of Ericsson's Radios and Base stations against 3GPP, FCC, ACMA requirements.
ReqMate is an Ericsson internal tool, which focuses on radio performance allocation for the whole radio requirements into radio blocks. ReqMate is now globally used by radio HW organization. We now have a small team working on its evolvement, technical supporting, and maintenance. Our team is dedicated to systemizing, crafting of performance allocation tool for Radio Units, with shared responsibility for all team tasks.
If you are ready to embark on an exhilarating career journey with us, apply now to become part of our innovative team!
What You Will Do
• Work as a technical project manager, manage ReqMate roadmap, planning, and release.
• Work as a SW developer, contribute to development of Ericsson internal Performance Allocation Tool (ReqMate)
• Work as a UI designer, listen, collect current users' feedback, and improve the current UI.
• ReqMate maintenance and support, including SharePoint, verification, report TRs, write manual, prepare training material.
The Skills You Bring
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in software computer science, electrical engineering or similar areas
• Min 5+ years of experience in SW/PjM/UI
• Experience in software development, technical project management
• Experience in C# coding, F# coding, MATLAB coding and UI design
• Good understanding of Radio HW architecture and Radio performance
• Fluent in spoken and written English Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-25
Murat Aydinay +46736711592
