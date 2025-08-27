Software Developer
2025-08-27
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Do you want to help shape the future of communication technology? At Ericsson, you will have the opportunity to develop the next generation of radio systems, including 5G and upcoming 6G, connecting the world in innovative ways. We are looking for a passionate software developer - either recent graduate or with 1-2 years of experience - who are driven by innovation and technical excellence.
What you will do:
* Development: Design and implement solutions for Ericsson Radio System Products, focusing on 5G and future 6G technologies. Primary programming languages include C and C++.
* Testing & Quality: Develop features and automated test cases in Java to ensure top product quality.
* Innovation & AI: Explore artificial intelligence opportunities to accelerate development of the 6G Radio Access Network software platform.
* Maintenance & Support: Manage enhancements and bug reports, and contribute to support efforts across different teams, including in high-priority task force situations.
* Continuous Improvement: Participate in system studies and drive ongoing improvements in products and processes.
The skills you bring:
* Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunications, or Engineering Physics (B.Sc. or M.Sc.).
* Passion for programming and problem-solving.
* Willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies.
* Interest in open source contributions and proficiency with modern development tools, from AI agents to GIT.
* Knowledge and interest in integration and testing.
* Strong communication skills and fluency in English.
* Collaborative mindset and experience working in Agile teams.
Genuine interest in telecommunications and future networks.
