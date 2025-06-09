Software Developer

Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Are you ready to kickstart your career in software development and be part of creating new technology for the future of telecom? We are now looking for Junior software developers to join our team and be at the forefront of large-scale software development with focus on Charging and 5G.
How are we?
At Ericsson our vision is a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business and pioneers a sustainable future. Our team and office are in Karlskrona, an appealing world heritage town just near a beautiful archipelago with over 600 islands. With us, you will get the opportunity to work together with a passionate team of fullstack developers working both frontend and backend, with a strong knowledge sharing culture and a lot of fun. We work in a global world in close collaboration and cooperation with our colleagues in India.
What will you do?
You will be a part of an agile team that values respect, perseverance, professionalism and integrity. Your role will include a broad variation of different development activities such as requirement analysis, software design, integration, verification, tool design and product troubleshooting. The exact work is to be agreed between you and us, but listed below are some tasks within the team:
* Focus both on back-end and front-end development.
* Work with customer driven development of a product with high performance standards.
Our working methodology is based on Automation and CI/CD as our corner stones in our code production.
To be successful in the role we believe you need:
* A Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar.
* 0-3 years of experience in software programming languages, preferably Java and JavaScript/TypeScript as well as in industry standard frameworks like Java EE, OSGi, Angular etc.
* Knowledge in development environments and tools like Jira, Git, Gerrit, Maven, Jenkins etc.
* Knowledge in containerization & cloud technics.
* A creative soul and love to find new paths, innovations and solutions.
* Leaderships skills in the sense of being brave enough to take full responsibility for your area of tasks and personal development, and in the long run also for the team or complete product.
* A positive and inspiring approach to your everyday work and team colleagues.
* Strong teamwork skills.
* Previous experience from Ericsson is a merit.
Proficiency in English, both written and in writing.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you will have an outstanding opportunity in many ways. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. And work with experienced software developers sharing your interest of programming.
We offer the possibility to have a high growth in your software developer and being challenged in different roles. If you want to grow together with us, apply!
Information:
Positions: 3
Location: Karlskrona
Last Application: 23/6-2025
