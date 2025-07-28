Software Developer
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Developer who wants to be in the forefront of large-scale software development, within our near real-time Business Area Cloud Software and Services, with focus on the database part in Charging and 5G systems.
Our systems are developed with industry standard technologies, geared for virtualization and cloud environment, with excellent user experience in mind.
By joining us, you'll have an outstanding opportunity to join a team that's crafting the next innovation platform, right here and now. An opportunity where you won't develop for the status quo but will build what will replace it. Empowered to lead at your finest. Where you craft technology for people, societies, industries and humanity. Where you collaborate across subject areas, borders and continents. Our people lead our quest, so the opportunity is open: be an explorer, a change maker, or a life saver. A climate icon or a creative collaborator. Join our team.
What you will do:
Working in Ericsson Karlskrona means work in an inspiring, fun, learning and creative environment. Our guiding lights are respect, perseverance, professionalism and integrity.
Your role will include a broad variation of different development activities such as requirement analysis, software design, integration, verification, tool design and product troubleshooting.
Once settled in into the development role we can offer several technical career paths.
We work in a global world in close collaboration and cooperation with our colleagues in India.
The development team adopts Agile ways of working in which continuous improvement and innovation are practice in daily work.
* Our team consists of experienced software developers sharing your interest of programming.
* Customer driven development of a product with high performance standards.
* Software development roles like this span from pure backend to full stack development
* Our working methodology is based on Automation and Continuous Integration as our corner stones in our code production.
* We offer the possibility of having a high growth in your software developer role (including technical leadership) and being challenged in different roles.
The skills you bring:
* Technical education on university level or similar experience
* At least 3 years of experience in software and product development
* High knowledge and experience within Java
* Some knowledge of Python and GoLang
* Some knowledge of Helm, Docker, Kubernetes - tools that help developers build, deploy, and manage applications more efficiently in cloud-native environments
* Knowledge in other development environments and tools like Jira, Git, Gerrit, Maven, Springboot, Jenkins, etc
* Leadership skills in the sense of being brave enough to take full responsibility for your area of tasks and personal development, and in the long run also for the team or complete product.
* Creative and love to find new paths, innovations and solutions.
* Strong teamwork skills.
* You take full responsibility for your area of tasks, and in the long run also for the team or complete product.
* A positive and inspiring approach to your everyday work and team mates.
Proficiency in English, since we are a big player in the global environment.
