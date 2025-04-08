Software Developer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-04-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Örebro
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced Software Developer to join a dynamic team responsible for developing and maintaining multiple products. As a member of the team, you will work through the entire software development lifecycle, including requirement gathering, design, implementation, testing, delivery, and ongoing customer support.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with team members throughout the software development process
Contribute to all stages of development, from requirement analysis to delivery and post-release support
Work on a variety of products and help implement new features, improvements, and bug fixes
Ensure the software meets high-quality standards through testing and debugging
Skills and Experience:
At least 5-10 years of experience in software development
Proficiency in Java, C#, C++, React, Angular, and Gradle
Experience working with modern software development tools and practices
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment
This position is based 100% onsite in Västerås, and we are looking for consultants who can start immediately.
Please submit your CV in English for consideration.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9274101