Software developer
2024-12-12
Software Developer
We are looking for a Software Developer to join our Robotics department in Jönköping.
Technology increasingly makes highly efficient electrical battery alternatives possible, displacing the need for petrol-powered tools. In Jönköping, we have all functions under one roof and a flat organization, which results in effective, fast work and easy collaboration.
The team in Jönköping has long collective experience in developing outdoor products and robotics, and together we sprint towards innovations and business opportunities.
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of AI, robotics, and perception? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation is at the core of every project? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
About the company
Globe Technologies Sweden AB, part of Greenworks (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., is a young company, a front-runner in a world that leaves fossil fuels and electric cords behind. We focus on making battery-powered gardening solutions, empowering the future gardener with versatile battery tools that make gardening easier.
We have subsidiaries all over the world. All skills, ranging from research and development to production, exist within Globe Group. We control the entire supply chain, guaranteeing superior efficiency, quality, and ability to meet consumer needs.
Currently, we have the following brands Greenworks and Cramer.
Our HQ and production facilities are in China. Our office for Canada and the USA is in North Carolina. EMEA office is in Weiterstadt, Germany, and our main R&D center is in Jönköping. Our vision is to be one of the leading companies in the industry in the next coming years. To enjoy some of our products, go to Robotgräsklippare | Cramer (cramertools.com) and the upcoming new product AiConic
The Role
As a software developer, you will play a crucial role in our mission to develop cutting-edge technologies. You will collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of experts to design, implement, and optimize AI-driven solutions for robotic lawnmowers. The role offers the opportunity to work on diverse and challenging projects that span robotics, computer vision, and deep learning.
Responsibilities
Design, implement and maintain software for our robotic lawn mower systems.
Write, test, and maintain code for robotic systems using programming languages like C++, Python, or ROS (Robot Operating System).
Utilize classical signal processing techniques for sensor data enhancement and noise reduction.
Design and implement path and motion planning algorithms for robotic systems.
Develop computer vision and machine learning algorithms, leveraging multi-view geometry and pose graph optimization.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and test software components.
Create simulation environments to test robotic behaviors and algorithms.
Qualifications
Strong expertise in ROS2 and Linux.
Hands-on experience in developing AI-driven solutions.
Strong proficiency with tools such as Git, OpenCV, PyTorch, Gazebo and Rviz.
Strong programming skill using C++ and C language.
Fluent in English verbally and in writing.
The Application
If you're excited to join our team and be at the forefront of AI and technology, please send your resume, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you're the ideal candidate for this role to: apply@globetech.com
Join us on this exciting journey to shape the future of industry through AI, sensors, and perception!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12
E-post: apply@globetech.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hjortronvägen 3
554 75 JÖNKÖPING
Globe Technlologies Sweden AB
Software Manager
William Artan apply@globetech.com
