Software Developer
Siraj Travels / Datajobb / Upplands Väsby
2023-10-23
You love to code and develop new technologies and solve complex issues.
You have a relevant degree in IT.
You have sharp mind and analytical skills along with proactive and solution oriented thinking.
you have solid communication and collaboration skills
You have skills in
• Core Java, J2EE, Spring
• RESTful Services / API work experience
• Work experience in cloud technologies
• Should know how to deploy java applications on any clouds like AWS / Google / Azure / others
• Database - NoSQL, MongoDB, cosmos db etc.
• Knowledge of Java script and HTML5 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-07
E-post: sirajtravels2019@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siraj Travels
194 41 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Jobbnummer
8208640