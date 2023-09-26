Software Developer
2023-09-26
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.If you are dedicated to developing functionality directly noticeable by our drivers, like to be able to easily see the result of your work in vehicles, and feel excited about creating a product together with your team in a bigger context, you are the one we are looking for!
This is us
We are looking for an experienced software developer to join us in the Driver Display Application team at the Driver Systems - Embedded Software & Functions department. As a member of our team, you will develop the backend applications of our next-generation Instrument Cluster, making sure that our drivers can efficiently use the many functions of our vehicles and together we extend the value of our products through SW.
Our team consists of a Product Owner, a Scrum Master, and Developers. We are a mix of people working from different parts of the world, both Scania employees and employees at development partners. If you enjoy meeting with different personalities and nationalities this is a perfect spot for you. We need you with the ability to create engagement in the team and help us focus on our joint delivery, cultivating your leadership skills.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
We in the team are responsible for the implementation of business logic for driver notifications, icons, menu pages, settings, and other driver display functionality. We gather and translate requirements to code. We create and maintain the interface to neighboring teams, in other words, we supply the GUI layer with information and work closely together with platform teams to ensure that they supply the base layer information we need. We take pride in writing efficient code and structures and encourage creative solutions while striving for automation.
Since we do high-level development of functionality that is directly affecting our drivers we also work close to the physical product. This is done by using Riggs and vehicles to validate our solutions, giving you an opportunity to experience firsthand what our customers experience and gain a thorough understanding of our products. Our biggest challenge in the near future is getting the product ready for customer introduction at Scania. Contributing to our Scania purpose, we will as an example work on improving the driver display interactions for our electrified vehicles to ensure they are fit for purpose and making use of the new technical possibilities of our system.
Your profile
To succeed in the role and the team as a Software Developer we believe that you are a team player while taking responsibility for your own work.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, embedded systems, electrical engineering, or similar.
• You have 3 years or more of previous experience in C++, preferably within the embedded field.
• You are familiar with working in Linux environment, preferably have an understanding of QNX.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Other skills that will make you stand out are that..
• You have previous experience with the Adaptive Autosar platform.
• You know QML.
• You have experience or interest in automated code generation.
• You are familiar with our toolset, for example, Eclipse, Git, Jira, Confluence, DaVinci, and Polarion.
• You have a driver's license for heavy vehicles (Swedish C-level).
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Åsa Nylander (Group Manager, EESDG) at 08-55352358.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-10-10. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-10
