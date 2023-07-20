Software Developer
I am Mattias (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattias-abelsson-6004aa/details/skills/),
your potential next leader. My background is in embedded software development, and I have been with Knightec for 11 years now. Time flies! I love product development. Sustainable product development! At Knightec, we deliver in cross-functional as well as specialized teams - not at all limited by the city borders. As a leader, I look for potential. Potential to develop and adapt to tomorrow's demands. When we expand our offering and take on new client opportunities, I always consider your needs and interests. I am a curious person, which is reflected in my many interests. Many of them involve physical activity, and my new project for the year is to learn how to roller ski!
Why working as a consultant will fit you
Because you want to focus on solving technical problems without internal politics, you want to make new products that last, not handling the old legacy. And you want to have a team with engineers who understand the problem you meet and help you see them from another perspective.
What will you work with?
As a software developer, you will develop software interfacing with hardware components or databases. You will work with everything from designing the graphical user interface to implementing the actual application software. If you are a more senior software developer, you might work as an architect and use your expertise in counseling colleagues and clients.
At Knightec you will get the opportunity to work with real products! The work will either be done on the client's site, where you will work with exciting development projects or as part of a cross-functional in-house team. We deliver projects within multiple industries, focusing on MedTech/Life Science. Typically, we work on products such as laboratory instruments, BioProcess equipment, and medical devices.
What you need to bring
• Experience in product development and lifecycle of a new project
• Programming skills, such as C# and/or Java
• Experience from working in cross-functional teams
• An educational background in computer science, software engineering, electronics, or similar
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 900 engineers in 10 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
