Software Architect
2025-08-05
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will work with your team & the Product Development Domain to focus on developing and and maintaining innovative and high performing features with cloud technologies and high throughput transactional systems that will give our players the greatest gaming experience, helping us reach our bigger organization passion of creating "The greatest iGaming experience" and keep us at the forefront of mobile gaming.
A Software Architect is a combined senior developer and architect role that with a hands-on approach governs the technical and functional development within a specific subsystem. We do expect you to write code and guide the developers in the domain to ensure that our Platform and Product meet the requirements and are future-proof.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Leading other engineers and helping them to understand the overall picture. Communicating complex technical challenges for non-technical stakeholders.
Help the team to design the architecture and implement solutions for the complex features.
Ensuring that the subsystem maintains an overall technical architecture that is robust, scalable and efficient.
Represent the subsystem in technical discussions and solution designs with architect peers and stakeholders.
Educating developers in best practices and architecture principles.
Reviewing developers work and provide relevant feedback.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
At least 5 years of experience working as a senior software engineer
Minimum of 1 year of experience making technical decisions
Passion for software development and work with code
Solid background as Java and/or Kotlin developer
Experience with event-driven architecture
Experience with microservice architecture
Experience with Kubernetes & Docker
Experience in mentoring other developers
We strongly believe that you are a person who has a good understanding of architectural principles in scalable, highly concurrent, and fault-tolerant enterprise systems
NICE TO HAVES
Fullstack experience
Clear Communication - being able to adapt depending on who you have in front of you
Solution-oriented
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
WHAT WE OFFER:
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
• *As our company working language is English so we'd like to see your CV in English please**
