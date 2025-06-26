Software and System Developer
About ArinaSoft AB
ArinaSoft AB is a forward-thinking technology company at the forefront of automotive innovation. We specialize in delivering high-performance software systems, embedded solutions, and AI-powered safety technologies to leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Through our commitment to quality, safety, and technological advancement, we are driving the future of mobility toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable roads.
At ArinaSoft, we foster a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment where curiosity is encouraged, expertise is valued, and impact is real.
Position Summary
We are seeking a skilled and driven Software and System Developer with 3-5 years of hands-on experience in embedded software engineering. This role offers an exciting opportunity to work on next-generation vehicle systems, from control algorithms and model-based design to system-level integration and validation. You'll be part of a dynamic, cross-functional team delivering high-quality solutions that shape the automotive technologies of tomorrow.
Responsibilities
Develop and optimize embedded automotive software.
Design and implement control logic using MATLAB/Simulink, including Model-in-the-Loop (MIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) testing.
Build and maintain unit tests with GTest or similar frameworks.
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines using tools such as Jenkins, Docker, Gerrit, and Zuul.
Conduct Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing and support real-vehicle validation.
Ensure adherence to functional safety and software standards including ISO 26262, and ASPICE.
Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams including hardware, system, and validation engineers.
Maintain clear and comprehensive technical documentation.
Mentor junior team members and contribute to continuous improvement efforts.
Required Qualifications
3-5 years of experience in embedded or automotive software development.
Practical knowledge of MATLAB/Simulink and model-based system design.
Familiarity with unit testing, CI/CD methodologies, and version control (e.g., Git/Gerrit).
Understanding of automotive software safety standards and quality processes.
Excellent problem-solving, communication, and teamwork abilities.
Fluency in English (written and spoken).
Preferred Qualifications
Exposure to ADAS, AI/ML, or vision-based systems.
Experience with automotive communication protocols (CAN/CANopen).
Background in Agile/Scrum development methodologies.
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical/Software Engineering, or a related field.
What We Offer
At ArinaSoft, we believe great talent deserves great support. We provide:
Comprehensive private health insurance
Generous parental leave policies
Ongoing professional development through in-house and external training programs
Paid sick leave and 25 vacation days plus public holidays
Flexible working hours and a focus on work-life balance
A pension scheme and employee referral program
A vibrant, innovation-driven work culture with real impact on safety and sustainability
How to Apply
If you're ready to build the future of mobility and are passionate about cutting-edge technology and real-world impact, we'd love to hear from you.
ArinaSoft - Engineering Innovation for Safer Roads.
Note to Applicants
