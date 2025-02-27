Social Media Intern
2025-02-27
Build a better world (together with us)!
We are a green tech company, with extensive experience in sustainable services. We deliver two platforms, a world-leading marketplace for connecting architects and manufacturers (bimobject.com) and the unique sustainability platform Prodikt (www.prodikt.com), focusing on stakeholders and actors in the construction and property sector. To fuel these platforms, we develop BIM objects and EPDs. Additionally, we provide a software called EandoX that enables tracking in real-time of scope 3 emissions, generate reports like EPDs, and continuously work with eco design.
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our clients and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 150 employees. If that isn't the perfect mix of agility and stability, we don't know what is. Welcome to a workplace where we believe in inclusion with open and honest conversations, where we always support each other and together quickly adapt and raise our offering to the next level. We love new ideas and perspectives and strongly encourage people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply.
Who are you?
We are looking for a creative, self-driven and motivated Social Media Intern who is passionate about content creation, community management, and social media trends. You enjoy learning, experimenting with new ideas, and working in a dynamic environment where your voice matters.
We believe that you are
Currently pursuing a degree in marketing, communications, or a related field with an internship as part of your studies.
Passionate about social media, community management, and content creation.
Familiar with social platforms (LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, etc.).
A creative storyteller and have knowledge of design tools like Canva or Photoshop.
Collaborative team player who thrives in a diverse, international environment.
Excellent in communicating and writing in English & Swedish.
Extra awesome
Experience with social media analytics tools
Extra language skills
As our new Social Media Intern, you will...
Join an autonomous, cross-functional team and collaborate with team members, locally and remotely.
Create, schedule, and manage posts across various social platforms
Collaborate with the marketing team to develop creative content
Monitor social media trends and provide recommendations for growth
Assist in analyzing the performance of our social media content
Practicalities
The position is located in Malmö and will follow a hybrid working model. This is an unpaid internship that should be part of your education curriculum.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. We also recognize that many skills and backgrounds can contribute to success in this role. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are, meaning that we never want to stop experimenting and learning, and we love to see our people grow. We prioritize continuous personal development by investing in our employees. Finally, and maybe most importantly, we want all our employees to have the opportunity to shape their work and have their say in how we drive our company forward. It all comes down to our core values: Raise it, Do it, Together. Does it match who you are and where you want to work? Then we are excited to hear from you!
We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users and our customers. We value this deeply, and we encourage everyone to come and be a part of changing the way the industry works.
