Skilled Operative Netter/Decker/Studwelder
2024-05-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Position Overview:
We are seeking a skilled operative to join our team as a Netter/Decker/Studwelder. The successful candidate will be responsible for performing various tasks related to netting, decking, and stud welding as per project requirements. This role requires precision, attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
Key Responsibilities:
Install and secure netting systems to structures according to project specifications.
Assist in the installation of decking materials such as metal or composite panels.
Perform stud welding operations to attach fasteners, studs, or other components to metal surfaces.
Maintain and operate tools and equipment properly, reporting any malfunctions or issues promptly.
Work closely with other team members, including supervisors, engineers, and fellow operatives, to ensure project deadlines are met and tasks are completed efficiently.
Requirements
Netting/Decking/Studwelding: Minimum 1 Year's On Site Experience Hardworking and Committed Individuals
CSCS Card - Relevant Blue Skilled Worker Flexible Attitude to Travelling and Working Away
Additional Benefits
Full Time Position
Competitive Day Rate & Bonus
20 Days Paid Holidays plus Bank Holidays
Training Provided - CSCS/IPAF+/SSSTS/SMSTS/FASET
