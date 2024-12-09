Site Technician
2024-12-09
Job Opportunity: Site Technician
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Site Technician to join our team. This role involves maintaining and ensuring the smooth operation of containerized computing equipment at our sites in Boden and Utansjö, Sweden. If you enjoy hands-on technical work in the outsides, problem-solving, and contributing to innovative projects, this is the role for you.
Responsibilities
As a Site Technician, your key duties will include:
• Performing routine maintenance and light repairs on equipment to ensure optimal performance.
• Wiring racks and machines and troubleshooting technical issues.
• Taking ownership of specific maintenance tasks and areas of responsibility.
• Supporting various operational activities across the site.
• Assisting with site safety measures and ensuring compliance with standards.
Requirements
To succeed in this role, you should have:
• Technical skills or experience in maintenance, repairs, or related fields.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Willingness to learn and take on new challenges.
• Basic understanding of networking, power systems, or similar technical areas (preferred).
• Fluency in English; Swedish language skills are a plus.
Opportunities for Growth
At our company, we value continuous learning and development. As a Site Technician, you will have the chance to gain expertise in new technical fields, participate in relevant training courses, and grow within the organization.
What We Offer
We offer:
• A dynamic and innovative work environment.
• Opportunities to work with cutting-edge technology.
• Competitive compensation and benefits.
• Support for professional development and skill-building.
If you are enthusiastic about technology and eager to take on a hands-on technical role, we encourage you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of containerized computing solutions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-08
E-post: zeno.giacomuzzi@drholdings.tech
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Seabird Data Services AB
(org.nr 559084-2885), https://www.seabirddata.com/
961 43 BODEN Arbetsplats
Boden Jobbnummer
9052280