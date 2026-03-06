Site Specialist - Managed Services (Gothenburg)
Fisher Scientific Gtf AB / Laborantjobb / Göteborg Visa alla laborantjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fisher Scientific Gtf AB i Göteborg
When you're part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll do challenging work, and join a team that values performance, quality and innovation. As part of a successful, growing global organization you will be encouraged to perform at your best. With revenues of more than $40 billion and the largest investment in R&D in the industry, we give our people the resources and chances to create significant contributions to the world.
About the role
Want a hands-on role at the intersection of science, logistics, and customer support? As a Site Specialist in our Managed Services team, you'll work directly at a customer site in Gothenburg, Sweden, helping their research and supply chain operations run smoothly every day.
Managed Services is part of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Customer Channels Group. We provide on-site services that support laboratories and research environments - making work safer, faster, and more efficient for scientists.
This role is ideal if you enjoy varied tasks, working independently, and being close to real scientific work, even if you're early in your career.
What you'll do
Run stockroom and inventory services (receiving, replenishment, cycle counts)
Support laboratory operations (glassware cleaning, media prep, chemical tracking, waste handling)
Manage orders and customer procurement systems
Coordinate deliveries and direct shipments
Provide day-to-day customer support on-site
Follow SOPs and represent Thermo Fisher Scientific professionally.
What's in it for you?
A varied, active role - no two days are the same
Independence with clear goals and support
Daily interaction with people from different backgrounds
Exposure to real laboratory and research environments
A strong entry point into science support and operations.
What we're looking for
Good communication skills in English (other languages are a plus)
Customer-focused and reliable
Comfortable working independently
Basic Microsoft Office skills
Physically fit and comfortable with hands-on tasks
Willing to work in lab, stockroom, and office environments.
Experience in inventory, logistics, or lab support is a plus - but not required.
Benefits
We offer competitive remuneration, annual incentive plan bonus, healthcare, and a range of employee benefits. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers employment with an innovative, forward-thinking organization, and outstanding career and development prospects. We offer an exciting company culture that stands for integrity, intensity, involvement, and innovation!
Application:
Apply via http://jobs.thermofisher.com/
before 17.3.2026!
Send in your cover letter and CV (including salary request) in English.
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fisher Scientific Gtf AB
(org.nr 556101-7111) Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9782263