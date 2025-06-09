Site Preperation team cleaner
2025-06-09
Scrubs Contract Services AB was set up as an extension to our UK branch to support our clients in Europe.
We currently work within Scandinavia to carry out critical cleaning of switchgear panels for several international clients
We understand the importance of maintaining a high level of cleanliness, site processes and procedures, risk management and health and safety in order to represent our clients on site.
This also means that all our new staff undergo training and practices with a supervisor to ensure a safe environment.
We are currently looking for people to join our team who can start as soon as possible. While experience within the industrial cleaning is preferred, previous experience is not a requirement since we do provide full training for our new employees.
We are looking for someone who can work well in teams and also take responsibility for individual performances.
Normal working hours of 8:00 - 16:00, Monday to Friday. The employment is project based and will be full time when needed. Competitive rates of pay.
If You want to be a part of our team in Gavle , send your resume and cover letter to rebecca.reidy@scrubsgroup.co.uk
