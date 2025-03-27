Site Coordinator
2025-03-27
Job summary
Development & Technology IBE (Industrial Base Engineering) is developing and implementing standardized manufacturing equipment and processes for our converting factories, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive and sustainable packaging solutions now and for the future. Our CAPEX implementation team supports converting factories all over the world with installation projects aiming for increased output, quality and efficiency.
We are now looking for a Site Coordinator, who will plan and lead installation and commissioning of our industrial base.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden. The position may involve up to 80% international travel to our converting factories and suppliers.
What you will do
As Site Coordinator, you will make sure that new machines or equipment are installed and commissioned safely and with minimal production stop. You are typically involved already during pre-studies, to evaluate conditions of existing equipment, utilities and buildings impacting the installation plan. You create the detailed installation and commissioning plan, including specifying the required resources and tools to perform the work.
You will be required to travel extensively globally, to be on site to lead installation and commissioning of new or upgraded equipment in Tetra Pak converting factories. You lead the people, making sure everything is set up smoothly and safely, secure efficient collaboration between all involved suppliers, experts from IBE, the factory team and local contractors. You work proactively to identify and remove any hinders, leveraging the expertise of the team to find solutions to enable production start on time.
When considered possible in terms of risks etc. you lead installations remotely from Lund.
You will focus on:
• Plan and lead installation & commissioning. Manage the integration of all activities
• Monitor the progress towards milestones and keep stakeholders updated about changes
• Lead identification of and act on installation deviations
• Manage OHS site activities in scope of the project; heavy lifting, working at height etc.
• Initiate and lead continuous improvement activities, issue resolution, OHS compliance
• Drive capability development of tools, process and people for installation work
We believe you have
• Experience in installing and leading installations in an industrial global environment, preferably in packaging material converting factories
• Technical understanding needed to support and guide the installation & commissioning team, to set the right priorities and to make informed decisions
• Knowledge of converting equipment, processes and technologies
• Excellent command of oral and written English
• Understand and apply World Class Manufacturing
To be successful in this role, you need to have the capability to maneuver effectively in a complex stakeholder landscape in different cultural situations. We see that you have a passion for leading people, and an organized way of working and delivering under time and pressure. You like challenges, are flexible and able to handle uncertainties in a changing environment. You have excellent communication skills and engage effectively with people at all levels.
Of course we see that you have the right experience and skills, but we see your mindset and personality as equally important.
We offer you
• A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation, where engineering experts drive visible results
• An equal opportunity employment environment that values diversity and inclusion
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06
