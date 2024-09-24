Site Administrator
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive
proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the
construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting
regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture
where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Reporting to the Quality and Environmental Manager and as necessary, the Project Manager, your key responsibilities will include: -
• Administrative support for the Operations Team
• Processing administration and paperwork from site
• Drafting and processing documents
• Handling document control and drawings
• Managing site purchasing and inventory control documentation
• Dealing with visitors and keeping accurate records
• Arranging and preparing for meetings
• Answering the phone and conveying messages
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork.
