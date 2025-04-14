Simulation Engineer
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of innovation in battery technology? Join our team and help shape the future of sustainable energy! We're looking for a Simulation Engineer who thrives in a multidisciplinary environment and is ready to take on complex challenges within battery system design and development. This position is with one of Scania's portfolio companies.
What You'll Do
As a Simulation Engineer, you will play a key role in supporting the design and verification of cutting-edge battery systems. You'll provide simulation expertise in one or more of the following areas: fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, structural mechanics, and multiphysics.
Your responsibilities will include:
Advanced Simulations
• CFD: Analyze fluid flow and heat transfer to ensure optimal battery thermal performance.
• FEM: Perform structural analyses to evaluate mechanical durability under stress, vibration, and thermal load.
• Multiphysics: Combine CFD, FEM, and electrochemical modeling to simulate complex, coupled phenomena.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with design and engineering teams to apply simulation-driven improvements.
• Model Validation: Correlate simulation models with experimental results, refining accuracy and reliability.
Your Background
Master's or PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Aerospace Engineering or equivalent field.
Deep understanding of fluid mechanics, solid mechanics, thermodynamics, and/or electrochemistry.
Hands-on experience with CFD and/or FEM tools.
Solid foundation in numerical methods and scientific programming (Python, MATLAB, or equivalent).
Strong communication skills in English.
3+ years of industry experience in CFD and/or FEM simulations.
Familiarity with battery module or pack development is a plus.
Experience with simulation tools such as Star-CCM+, Fluent, Ansys Workbench, Abaqus.
Bonus: Knowledge of electrochemical modeling tools like COMSOL or Battery Design Studio.
Who You Are
Curious, motivated, and flexible.
Quality-conscious with a collaborative mindset.
Passionate about sustainability and driven by purpose.
Ready to take initiative with a "can-do" attitude and entrepreneurial spirit.
