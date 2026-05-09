Simulation Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-05-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are now looking for a FEM Simulation Engineer - IC Engine Strength & Durability to join TRATON Group's Simulation domain within the Modular Solutions area. In this role, you will work with strength and durability simulations of internal combustion engine platforms and components, supporting development across the entire TRATON Group.
You will be part of an agile organization delivering simulation expertise to Value Creation Teams (VCTs) within the Powertrain area. This is an excellent opportunity to develop cutting-edge engine technologies while collaborating across disciplines and brands in a global engineering environment.
Job Responsibilities
As a FEM Simulation Engineer, you will contribute to engineering decisions by providing robust simulation insights for IC engine systems and components. You will work in close collaboration with designers, test engineers, and other key roles to solve complex technical challenges.
Your responsibilities include:
Performing finite element (FE) analyses on engine components and sub-systems, documenting results in technical reports
Collaborating with design and test teams to define loads, boundary conditions, and propose solutions to technical challenges
Developing and improving simulation methods to better capture failure modes and physical phenomena
Contributing to process improvements aimed at eliminating waste and increasing efficiency
Correlating simulation models and establishing method capability using data from field usage, rig testing, and vehicle measurements
Automating simulation workflows through scripting to improve efficiency and quality
Benchmarking current best practices and emerging trends within simulation, including AI/ML applications
Who You Are
We believe you are a curious, self-driven engineer who enjoys problem-solving and working collaboratively with others. You take ownership of your work and are motivated by creating real impact through your technical contributions.
We expect you to have:
A Master's degree in solid mechanics, computational mechanics, mechanical engineering, or equivalent (e.g. fatigue, dynamics, material mechanics)
Fluency in English, both written and spoken; Swedish is considered an advantage
A collaborative mindset and a positive, solution-oriented attitude
Experience in one or more of the following areas is considered a merit:
Programming or scripting (through work or personal projects)
Engine development
Thermo-mechanical fatigue
Simulation tools such as HyperWorks, ANSA, FEMFAT, or similar
At TRATON, we place strong emphasis on attitude and teamwork. We hire for potential and mindset and support your growth by developing skills needed for the job.
Who We Are
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Our portfolio includes MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, and we collaborate closely across brands, functions, and geographies.
Engines represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence-complex, multi-physical systems refined over more than a century. Continuous innovation to improve fuel efficiency and reduce customer cost is deeply embedded in our culture. Joining our team means contributing to the development of some of the most advanced engines on the market, today and in the future.
Our Simulation team is diverse and collaborative, combining long-standing expertise with new perspectives. You will be supported from day one through a structured onboarding process, including a dedicated buddy, and a team culture where knowledge sharing and support are natural parts of everyday work. We also value social connection and regularly arrange team activities and after-work events.
Application
Please submit your CV no later than 19th of May 2026. Applications are reviewed continuously, and logical and personality tests may be part of the selection process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9901450