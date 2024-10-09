Simulation and Verification Engineer
We are convinced that HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology, solutions for energy transfer with direct current at high voltages, is a long-term sustainable solution. The technology is used for energy transmission over long distances and to connect electricity networks with minimal losses. In addition to energy transfer, HVDC technology also alleviates electricity quality problems and can contribute to the stabilization of connected power grids. For offshore wind power or long-distance underwater transmissions, direct current is the only realistic energy transmission alternative.
In this role as a control & protection software design engineer at Hitachi Energy, you will be a part of a department which is responsible for automation systems and digital real-time control of the plants and transmissions. The need for this expertise is increasing and we are therefore looking for both freshly graduated students and senior engineers to join our team.
Are you ready to contribute to an ultra-relevant industry to save the planet? Do not hesitate to send your application. We appreciate potential and personal commitment equal to experience. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology and developing the best HVDC control for our customers.
This role is based in Ludvika, and possible to combine with working from your home-office.
Responsibilities
You will be part of all phases of delivery, which includes design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, and deployment of the HVDC control & protection application functions needed for safe and reliable operations of plants and transmission links.
Simulation studies
The position also includes documentation and customer trainings.
You are living Hitachi Energy 's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Sense of responsibility, and the capability of planning and organizing your daily work and a problem solver who takes initiatives to solve challenges.
Qualifications / Background
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree within the relevant technical area.
You have previous experience working with Control & Protection Design.
Experience in design and testing of control system.
You have an interest or skills within industrial application development and programming.
EMTDC/PSCAD skills or similar ones are required
As you will be a part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written and spoken alike. Swedish could also be beneficial.
Experience in digital technology, signal processing and control system design is seen as an advantage.
Experience from the power system industry - for example power system control and protection systems and automation, simulation and modelling procedures (real-time or offline) is also seen as an advantage in the role.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology and developing the best HVDC Control & Protection for our customers. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above.
Recruiting Manager Hossein Bayervand, hossein.bayervand@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
