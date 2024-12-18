ServiceNow Developer SecOps
Do you want to make a significant impact on our security landscape and contribute to a safer business environment? At Sandvik Group IT, we're currently looking for an experienced ServiceNow Developer with a focus on SecOps to join our dynamic team.
We release the power of people to innovate and develop products that set the stage for modern experiences in all parts of Sandvik. Welcome to an exhilarating environment with great opportunities for both professional and personal development!
About your job
In this position, you enhance business value through effective implementation and management of vulnerability cases within the ServiceNow platform, creating a smooth and automated process for all our colleagues globally. This includes using the ServiceNow platform and collaborating with business areas to ensure added value through secure implementations, increasing security awareness and practices within the organization.
By addressing both user and business needs, you create effective solutions that meet functional, compliance, and quality requirements. You translate business needs into working services, defining requirements, designing, developing, testing, releasing, and maintaining the solutions. Additionally, you continuously explore options for evolving the platform to handle vulnerability cases more efficiently.
The location for this position is Stockholm or Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced ServiceNow developer with a background in SecOps or an interest in the Cyber Security domain. You have experience in Vulnerability Response and Cyber Security frameworks, along with knowledge of Rapid7. Familiarity with agile methodologies and best practices as intended by ServiceNow is essential. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
It's beneficial to have:
A relevant education.
General ServiceNow knowledge.
Certification as a Certified System Administrator (CSA), Certified Implementation Specialist (CIS), Certified Application Developer (CAD) or Certified within Vulnerability Response (VR).
Within our team, we pride ourselves on a collaborative team spirit, and we hope you do too! You're flexible and have a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to coordinate tasks efficiently. As a technical lead for our VP capability, you translate business needs into technical solutions without creating technical debt. Your self-leadership skills enable you to work independently while creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone can succeed together.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Maad, recruiting manager, mikael.maad@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anna Pettersen
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 12, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073291.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
