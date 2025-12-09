ServiceNow Developer
2025-12-09
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and implement solutions on the ServiceNow platform, with a primary focus on the CSM module.
Customize and configure ServiceNow components including forms, workflows, business rules, client scripts, UI policies, UI actions, and notifications.
Develop and manage REST and SOAP integrations with external systems.
Analyze business requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.
Troubleshoot issues, perform root-cause analysis, and deliver timely fixes.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth implementation and continuous improvement of ServiceNow applications.
Follow best practices for ServiceNow development, documentation, and version control.
Required Experience & Skills
3-6+ years of hands-on experience in ServiceNow development.
Strong expertise in the CSM (Customer Service Management) module - configuration, case management, workflows, portals, and integrations.
Practical experience with REST and SOAP APIs and building integrations with ServiceNow.
Strong understanding of JavaScript, Glide APIs, Flow Designer, IntegrationHub, and ServiceNow platform capabilities.
Ability to work independently as well as in collaborative team environments.
Good communication and problem-solving skills.
Nice-to-Have
ServiceNow certifications such as CSA, CAD, CIS-CSM, or relevant module certifications.
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments.
Knowledge of ITIL processes.
