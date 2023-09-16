Service Owner
Your future role at our client
Your role will be one of several Service Owners and you will report to the Head of Service Area. You will have an overarching responsibility for managing one of the following services throughout the entire lifecycle, to ensure a relevant, secure and reliable delivery of the service to the end users.
As Service Owner, you will lead several cross-functional teams and work in close cooperation with Service Managers, Line Managers and business representatives to ensure the delivery and continuous development of the services within the Service Area. You are also responsible for managing and making changes within the budget and maintenance plan authorized by the Head of Service Area. Our client is currently developing ways-of-working. You are expected to be a role model in this transformation and to be an active driver in the continuous improvement toward a more cross-functional and DevSecOps-like way of working.
This is a 8 month contract at NXT Interim Stockholm AB, in purpose for proceed as an employed at our client.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Responsible for prioritization of backlog as well as inflow to the backlog (in dialogue with stakeholders)
Responsible for developing and maintaining the service roadmap service maintenance plan
Accountable for Lifecycle management for the services
Responsible for the design, build, deliver, operation and support for the service throughout the lifecycle
Drive development and continuous improvement for the service
Ensure process effectiveness through cost and quality within the service
Ensure implementation of IT strategies and initiatives within the service
Responsible for DevOps teams / cross-functional teams; oversee and guide all activities related to development and operations
Identify staffing needs to DevOps team / resources and work with line managers to allocate team
Your profile
For the role of Service Owner, we believe that you have some of the following skills or experiences: Master/Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent work experience within relevant area (Computer Science or related field)
Good understanding of business and financial management
Strong leadership skills
Deep knowledge about IT Service Management
Deep knowledge in Project Management
Experience of DevSecOps working methods
Knowledge or experience of Security standards (ISO 27 000, NIST, CMMC etc.)
Business acumen and experience in strategic, tactical operational planning
Proficient in both Swedish and English
Good communicative skills
Swedish citizen
To succeed in the role, you must be proactive and future oriented and have a great interest in technology. Furthermore, we believe you have a customer oriented and business-like focus, with a good analytical and problem solving mindset. You are probably used to work independently but you are also an excellent team player. To thrive with us, you need to be service minded and like to work in an environment where conditions can change at short notice based on users' needs. Your most important quality is that you have the will, interest and commitment to learn.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry.
We are active in HR, IT, Finance, Sales Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance,
remote workplaces and several other benefits that brighten their everyday life. For project employment, we apply collective agreements.r. Ersättning
