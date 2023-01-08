Service manager /Product owner
We are looking for a Service manager /Product owner to our client in Stockholm!
Assignment description
Role as Service manager includes managing the team working with the service Integration transport (Solution architect and operation specialists) with regular stand ups and one-to-one follow up meetings with team members. The role also includes follow-up of the service delivery with both invoicing related matters, operational and financial reporting and regular dialogue with stakeholders. Coordination with service providers and creation of service roadmap with stakeholder input. Collaboration with other Service managers within related areas. Working experience from a product oriented setup (as Product owner or similar role) is a plus.
Skill requirements
Driven, self-going, communicative, team player, structured
Leadership skills (team lead/informal leader), Structured, excellent communicator.
Preferably knowledge around integration area.
Experience
High competence within area, deeper and/or unique competence within one or more special areas.
Have participated in several projects within area.
Can be responsible for a part of the project/ area and manage smaller working groups.
Mostly work independently
Start: January
