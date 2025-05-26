Service Manager
2025-05-26
Assignment: Service Manager - IT Infrastructure
We are seeking a seasoned Service Manager within IT Infrastructure to take end-to-end responsibility for the delivery and lifecycle of infrastructure services, primarily managed through external suppliers. This strategic role is essential in ensuring that services are not only technically robust and secure, but also aligned with business priorities and end-user expectations - all while maintaining cost-efficiency and compliance.
About the Role
In this position, you will act as the key link between business needs and technical service execution. You'll be responsible for ensuring infrastructure services are effectively integrated into agile ways of working and aligned with overall enterprise delivery practices. Your mission will be to govern the performance of services, monitor and optimize service levels, and develop a roadmap for future evolution of the infrastructure landscape.
You will oversee core service processes including incident, problem, change, and operations management, and ensure that performance targets (SLAs and KPIs) are continuously met or exceeded. Additional responsibilities include ensuring business continuity planning, disaster recovery readiness, and compliance with operational risk and regulatory frameworks.
Your role also requires close collaboration with internal stakeholders and external vendors, making strong leadership, negotiation skills, and a value-driven mindset crucial. You'll champion a culture of cross-functional teamwork, simplicity in design and delivery, and customer-focused outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
Own the full lifecycle of infrastructure services, from planning and implementation to optimization and retirement
Monitor and manage supplier performance across global vendor ecosystems
Develop and maintain a long-term roadmap for service evolution
Align infrastructure capabilities with business needs and agile delivery models
Ensure high standards in incident, change, and problem management
Lead risk management and ensure compliance with relevant regulatory and security frameworks
Manage IT budgets, control costs, and ensure financial accountability across services
Drive improvements in service quality, user experience, and operational efficiency
Promote a proactive and collaborative service culture, fostering innovation and continuous improvement
Required Competencies:
Solid knowledge of modern IT infrastructure including cloud services (IaaS, PaaS), networking, storage, and server technologies
Experience with IT governance and service delivery models in global, multi-vendor environments
Strong understanding of agile methodologies and how infrastructure services support agile teams
Proven track record in vendor management, contract negotiation, and performance monitoring
Practical experience in regulated industries (e.g., finance, insurance, or similar sectors)
Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to coordinate cross-functional teams and drive results
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills across technical and business audiences
Analytical mindset with experience managing IT budgets and optimizing costs
Relevant academic background, ideally in IT, engineering, business, or a related discipline
This is an opportunity for a proactive and people-oriented leader who thrives in complex, fast-paced environments and wants to make a tangible impact on infrastructure strategy and service excellence.
Om Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting är ett specialiserat bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag inom IT-sektorn. Vi samarbetar med ledande tech-bolag och innovativa startupföretag för att erbjuda spännande karriärmöjligheter för dig med intresse för digital utveckling. Genom vår djupa tekniska förståelse och vårt starka nätverk kan vi snabbt matcha rätt kompetenser med rätt uppdrag. Hos oss får du personlig vägledning, regelbunden återkoppling och möjligheten att ta nästa steg i din IT-karriär. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 34 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9360885