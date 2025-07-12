Service Manager
Rasulson Consulting AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-07-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Höganäs
eller i hela Sverige
Role: Third-Party Service Manager
Are you passionate about ensuring the smooth operation of external applications and services within a complex IT environment? We're looking for an experienced and structured Third-Party Service Manager to take ownership of all external systems used across the organization. In this role, you will collaborate closely with Product Owners, System Architects, fellow Service Managers, and other key stakeholders to develop and maintain a robust approach to third-party service management.
Responsibilities:
Act as the primary point of contact for third-party services, ensuring their functionality and integration across departments.
Drive continuous evaluation and planning of application solutions aligned with organizational processes and strategic goals.
Lead technical assessments and audits of current and potential software solutions to ensure they meet business and technical requirements.
Oversee the full service lifecycle of third-party systems - from onboarding to decommissioning.
Identify integration opportunities and work with teams to implement technical improvements and streamline operations.
Maintain proactive and structured communication with both internal users and external vendors.
Make strategic evaluations balancing factors such as build vs. buy, flexibility vs. governance, and cost vs. performance, ensuring scalability, stability, and relevance to business needs.
What You Can Expect:
An engaging environment with a strong emphasis on collaboration and innovation.
Clear opportunities for skill development and career advancement.
Exposure to modern technologies and impactful business-critical systems.
A culture that values initiative, knowledge-sharing, and continuous improvement.
Who You Are:
You are a curious, low-ego individual who thrives in multifaceted environments where you get to see the big picture. You work in a structured and agile manner, are confident managing various responsibilities simultaneously, and have a keen interest in optimizing how systems and services support business goals. Your strong communication skills make you an effective link between business and IT.
Your Qualifications:
Solid experience in managing third-party applications and external IT services.
Demonstrated ability to lead audits, assess technical systems, and recommend appropriate solutions.
Skilled in stakeholder management with the ability to communicate clearly across both technical and non-technical audiences.
Strong analytical thinking and a continuous improvement mindset.
Experience navigating complex trade-offs between flexibility, performance, scalability, and cost.
Familiarity with agile methodologies and collaboration tools like Jira and Confluence.
Background & Skills:
Educational background in Computer Engineering or a related technical field.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to adapt to various audiences and situations.
Capable of managing tasks independently while contributing effectively in a team setting.
Location: Hybrid setup with presence expected onsite at least three days per week in either Malmö or Linköping.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 21 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9426713