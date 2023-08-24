Service Engineer Marine, Eastern Sweden
Love challenges, creative and get truly motivated in helping customers, our organization and my team to succeed.
If this is words that describe you, then we might just have the perfect role for you!
Volvo Penta knows the importance of building a life cycle relation with our customers, as we believe this is the key to success.
As a Service Engineer Marine, you will contribute to this by taking on the role as a Key player within the Service Market Marine and our Marine customers.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Your main task within this role is to secure a fast and qualitative technical support, mechanical as well as electronics, for our Marine Customers in Eastern parts of Sweden. You will be working from the head office in Sweden but will spend a lot of time travelling in the Stockholm area to meet the Business Partners you are supporting why we also open up for a person living in the Stockholm area with base from a home office. You will have both an operative role as well as be a part of developing our strategy to create an even more valuable support to our dealer network. As we always put our team members and customer in focus, a service minded and a problem-solving attitude is central.
What can we offer?
You will be a part of a global team and work in close cooperation with colleagues within many other functions, areas and countries. We trust our colleagues to do their best and we always value and encourage opinions and ideas. So, if you like and enjoy challenges, if you are business minded and see change and transformation as a source to inspiration then we are sure that you will be a great benefit to our team.
Required knowledge, experience:
Bachelor of Science within Technical education, or gained equivalent experience
Skilled in mechanics and electronics, EVC skills are preferred
Knowledge in diagnostic tools and software
Swedish & English (written and spoken) is a must, additional language is an advantage
Personal qualities:
A passion for technical solutions and a strong analytic and problem-solving skills
Strong relationship building skills
Good negotiation skills
Team oriented and with the ability to work alone
Ability to manage occasional peaks in workload
But most of all you who have the passion and interest within the area of electronics and mechanics, and the eager to learn more within this field as we believe that your attitude is the most important and valuable asset to us.
