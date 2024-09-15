Service Engineer, Emissions
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Haninge
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Today we are 8 Service Engineers at our sales and service office in Gothenburg. To our Service organization we are looking for a Service Engineer that mainly will work with our emission measurement systems/products at our customers. You will work with support, maintenance, calibration, and commissioning assignments at customer sites mainly in the Gothenburg region but also in other parts of Sweden and the Nordic Countries.
* You need to aim for achieving maximum customer satisfaction.
* Work with several assignments. This requires ability to prioritize, be flexible and work independently.
* The work involves collaboration with customers and colleagues from AVL, teamwork.
* Understand customer's processes and system/equipment.
• Service minded
* Good social and communication skills
* Good knowledge in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing. German is an advantage.
* IT software skills
* Hardware (mechanical and electrical) skills
* Advantage if experienced within emission measurement equipment, AVL products and engine and powertrain/transmission testing
* The service will involve travel mainly in the Nordic countries, but also to other countries as we are a part of AVL Europe
* Driver's license "B" Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "37139-42832878". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL List Nordiska AB Kontakt
David Molander +46 765252596 Jobbnummer
8901118